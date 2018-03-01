March is coming in like a lion in northern New Brunswick, bringing in snow and closing some schools across the province.

All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed today. In the Francophone South School District, schools in Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville and Saint-Louis de Kent are also closed.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that's in effect. Northern parts of the province can expect between 15 and 25 cm throughout the day.

"The snow will taper off tonight in the northwest and Friday morning in the northeast," the weather agency said in a statement.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.