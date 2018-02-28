Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials will meet with snow crab industry representatives in Moncton Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The purpose of the meeting is to "provide advice regarding global management issues in the snow crab fishery," according to the agenda.

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard Dominic LeBlanc will not be attending, said department spokeswoman Krista Petersen.

The Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence Snow Crab Advisory Committee meeting is "a very operational meeting," held annually, she said in an email to CBC News.

Some of the topics to be discussed during the public meeting include the season opening and new management measures, proposed changes to the Fisheries Act and an update on enforcement of conservation and protection.

The snow crab fishing season normally starts around mid-April.

Icebreakers may be called in

In January, the minister said he had instructed the Canadian Coast Guard to come up with a plan to use ice-breakers to help start the season earlier to help protect North Atlantic right whales from entanglement.

That would allow fishermen to catch their quota and remove their gear from the water as early as possible, hopefully before the endangered whales migrate to the gulf, thereby reducing the risk of contact, LeBlanc had said.

Scientists have advised the government North Atlantic right whales could be back in the gulf as early as April.

Necropsies on seven of the North Atlantic right whale carcasses found last year determined four whales died of blunt force trauma from collisions with ships, while the other three likely died from entanglements in fishing gear. (International Fund for Animal Welfare)

Four new whale-protecting rules were also introduced in January.

They include reducing the amount of rope floating on the surface and mandatory reporting of all lost gear, as well as using colour-coded rope and sequentially numbered buoys to identify the gear's place of origin.

LeBlanc said at the time a "series" of other measures would be announced in the coming weeks and months.

One pending change, he suggested, could relate to the number of traps permitted this season.

Dwindling right whale population

There are only an estimated 450 North Atlantic right whales left in the world.

Of those, only about 100 are reproducing females.

At least 18 of the endangered whales were found dead in the last year — 12 in Canadian waters and five in U.S. waters.

Scientists believe human activity, including shipping and fishing, was the primary cause.

The 18th dead North Atlantic right whale, found off the coast of Virginia in January, was a female of reproducing age last seen in the Gulf of St. Lawrence last summer, U.S. fisheries officials have said.

"Preliminary observations suggest that the whale died due to the entanglement," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA Fisheries) said in a statement at the time.

The meeting is being held at the Crowne Plaza, starting at 8:30 a.m. AT, and is scheduled to last all day.