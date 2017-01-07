A small plane from the Moncton Flight College landed safely at the Moncton airport after making an emergency call Friday night, a spokesperson for the airport said.

There was a 911 call about the need for an emergency landing around 9:15 p.m., said Julie Pondant, the corporate communications specialist for the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

"They were saying it was a landing gear issue," she said.

She said crews were waiting for the aircraft when it landed.

Pondant said nobody was hurt and "everybody went home safe and sound."

CBC has reached out to the flight college and Codiac RCMP about the incident.