After completing almost one-third of his 3,000-kilometre journey back home, Saint John native Justin Allen and his sled dogs are now heading into one of the toughest part of their trip.

Allen is making the trip back to New Brunswick from Manitoba by dog sled. Allen and his team of 12 Alaskan huskies left Churchill in late January.

After completing the Wapusk Trail, the longest ice road highway system in the world, Allen took a few days rest in Peawanuck, Ont., earlier this week when he spoke to Shift New Brunswick.

"Running on ice roads presents a whole new bunch of challenges that we're not really used to, so we had our work cut out for us," he said.

"But it was really beautiful, that part of the country is just amazing, so we really enjoyed spending our time out there."

Along the way, they've seen wildlife such as caribou, moose, arctic foxes and tracks from wolves, bears and wolverines.

The journey has been a bit of an adjustment for the dogs, whose average age is 2½ or three years old. They have been averaging about six to eight hours of running a day, on a half-hour rotation for the dogs.

The dogs will be outfitted with jackets, booties and leggings to protect them from the elements. (Submitted by Justin Allen)

"The biggest challenge for us so far hasn't been the actual running itself, it's been the life adjustment," he said.

"They've just left the only life they've known. So there's been an adjustment period for them to get used to not going home."

Northern communities have been supporting the team's journey, sharing information about the trail, offering food and supplies for them.

The next section through Polar Bear Provincial Park will be tougher on the team as they leave the road behind and travel only along trails, with limited communication and support until the next community 600 kilometres away.

"We're going to be hopping from one treeline to the next to make camp," he said. "We've got a lot of challenges ahead of us for this, but feeling very confident and feel like we're gonna through this no problem."