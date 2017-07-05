Saint John's new tourist attraction can hold its own weight and that of roughly 250 people weighing 200 pounds.

The Reversing Falls skywalk was tested for its ability to handle a crowd of visitors on Tuesday with engineers placing four large, inflatable pools onto the glass-and-steel structure and filling them with water.

John Johnson, a structural engineer, said the skywalk, which weighs 11,340 kilograms, carried another 22,700 kilograms of water for the test. The water was meant to represent the equivalent of about 250 people.

Johnson wanted to see how the structure would respond to the added weight, though he admitted that he doesn't think "you could actually fit 250 people on the platform, not comfortably."

$15 trip to top

The skywalk is part of an ambitious makeover of the Reversing Falls Restaurant.

Max Kotlowski, the restaurant's owner, previously told CBC News that it will cost about $15 to take a trip to the top, which along with the view of the rapids below, will include access to a new theatre.

On Tuesday, after running the test, Johnson was pleased to announce that the skywalk was able to handle the weight.

He said the structure bent a little over the weight, which was expected, but less than he anticipated.

"If it were to drop an inch and a half where I expected an inch, then we would stop the test and I would be concerned," he said.

John Johnson is the structural engineer for the skywalk at the re-vamped Reversing Falls Restaurant. (CBC)

Johnson said he already tested the structure in a computer model but said he still needed to see "if there's any flaws in the materials."

"To create something that we put on a wooden structure, it's steel, and trying to figure out how to make it so the whole thing doesn't topple over the side, that's the challenge," he said.

"Plus, understand exactly how its going to behave."

Johnson said it was interesting to test the structure.

He said many builders work with elements of glass and steel but there are still few glass platforms in North America.

"The whole thing is just kind of fun," he said.

"The verdict is, it's safer than walking on the sidewalk because on the sidewalk a car can come get you."