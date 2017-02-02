A lot has changed at Poley Mountain over the decades, except for Jim Olive who has remained a constant fixture on its ski runs.

And while Olive approaches his 80th birthday, the ski instructor isn't showing any signs of slowing.

On Wednesday, from the bottom of the bunny hill, he watched a group of young skiers as they navigated a line of orange pylons.

After sorting them into groups based on their skill, and going over his only rule - stay behind him - he set off downhill with a train of students in tow.

Nearing 80 Jim Olive is still rocking the slopes1:46

Olive has trained skiers on these hills for 40 years and hasn't grown tired of it yet, he said.

"You get more out of seeing somebody learning something," he said. "And learning something that they can live with for a long time."

Olive made the switch to instructing after deciding that he had enough of working on the ski patrol.

The company of fellow skiers was a major incentive, but there was another big perk, he said.

"Well it's good for beer money," he said with a chuckle. "And you know 40 years later, it's still beer money."

Not slowing down

On Feb. 20, Olive will turn 80 years old. But when you follow him down the hill his age is hard to tell.

"Oh, the knees are good," he said. "Legs are good, health's good."

He admitted his shoulders aren't what they used to be, though.

Whether he has another 20 years of skiing in him, he couldn't say. But Olive wants to stay active as long as possible.

Over his long career as an instructor, Olive said it's hard to measure just how many people he's taught.

"There were periods of time there, for several years we were doing 150 kids every day, Monday to Friday, all winter long," he said.

After a pause, he added, "if I said a hundred thousand, I wouldn't say it would be out of line."

Around 20 years ago, Geoff Rivett ended up in one of Olive's classes.

His friend to this day, Rivett said Olive has worked hard to become the instructor he is.

"He's certainly not slowing down," he said.

A fixture on Poley Mountain

That includes his social life.

"Poley Mountain is Jim Olive," he said. "Everybody at Poley Mountain knows who Jim Olive is, he's Mr. Smooth Skier."

While it's good to be known for something, Olive said he's been tracked down by more than his former students.

Once, after neglecting to go see his heart doctor for a few years, he ran into him on the hill.

"I said 'I guess you're out trying to drum up some business, are ya?,'" he said.

After a few runs down the hill, Olive patiently listened to the kids in his group chatter about hockey.

With a good natured look to an adult chaperone, he carried on with the lesson.

Asked how he stays cool with short attention spans, he said "skiing is fun."

"So if it's fun for the ones that you're trying to teach, why not have fun with them?"

Poley Mountain has a band booked for a party a few days before Olive's birthday.

His friend Rivett joked that if anyone wanted to buy Olive a beer, he was sure he'd enjoy it.