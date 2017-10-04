Saint John police are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered on a property on Willet Avenue on the city's east side on Monday.

Because of the condition of the bones, investigators believe they are connected to the former Tuberculosis Hospital, Insp. Tanya LeBlanc of the criminal investigation division said in a statement Wednesday.

"Once this information is verified through the coroner's office, arrangements will be made for a dignified reburial," she said.

The TB hospital was located on Bayside Drive, which connects with Willet Avenue.