Where others may simply see a smashed skateboard, Steve Jones sees fuel for his workshop and the means to turn something old into a piece of art.

A few steps away from his indoor ramp is Jones' workshop, where shattered skateboard decks are stacked among various woodworking tools.

A lifelong skateboarder, Jones has been rescuing the boards wherever he can find them.

Once the old grip tape has been stripped away, Jones finds the right combination of colours, glues them together, and gets to work with his lathe.

"Every skateboard is made with seven layers of maple and some of those maples are dyed," Jones said. "So that colour is in them."

Vibrant colours

Vibrant purples, blues, and reds create a sandwich effect on cross-sections. Once shaped the right way, they're added to Jones' creations.

Already a fan of working with recycled wood, Jones uses the skateboard pieces to make decorative bowls, cups, and handles for old tools.

Jones said he's cultivated a good relationship with skateboard shops around the province so he can get the materials he needs.

He said it's not uncommon for someone to pass off their broken skateboards, knowing they may get something out of it.

"People have given it to me because they want like something made or in the long run, they know they'll get something," Jones said.

Some, he said, even helped gather the boards for him. With a supply of broken boards, Jones said he'll likely start looking outside the region to source more materials.

Showing off a gavel and block with a rainbow of colours running through it, Jones joked that he would like to present it to Mayor Don Darling during the Canada Day skateboarding tournament.

"How good would that be?" he said. "Like skateboarding's not a crime and now you got the gavel."

Artist in residence

While he's pleased to hear the surprise from customers learning how he makes the pieces, the biggest joy comes from turning something broken into something beautiful.

"Kids put their hearts and souls into skateboarding and then, you know that board's broke," he said. "Then it ends up on my table and I get to turn it into something cool."

Jones has been selling his creations at several stores around Saint John and across the province.

In September he'll begin an artist residency with Craft NB in Fredericton, followed by a showing in Saint John.

He has a commission to build a table and is working on plenty of other ideas, ready to take the venture as far as he can go. The entire experience, Jones said, has been amazing.

"Taking something that I used to do as a kid, still do as an adult, it's turned it into like my passion and almost into a job that I love."