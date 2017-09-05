A Saint John man said his family vacation came to a distressing end Monday when they stopped at Magic Mountain and came upon six convulsing seagulls at the popular water park near Moncton.

Noah Donovan said some of the seagulls appeared dazed while others were lying limply on the ground. None of the birds could fly.

"When we went closer to [one], it looked like it was still alive and it was moving and everything," he said. "The further we went the more seagulls we found.

"If you ever go near a seagull, they usually fly away before you can get anywhere near them," he said. "But these ones you could go right up to them and if you wanted you could touch them."

Donovan immediately posted on social media asking where he could report the sickly birds, but said despite getting plenty of responses, he didn't get results.

"I had to talk to some Atlantic bird agency, there was no answer," he said.

No one was able to help the birds, but Magic Mountain staff did monitor the situation. (Noah Donovan )

The Atlantic Wildlife Institute, a Canadian charity that cares for wildlife, said it was unable to help.

"We have been contacted but not able to respond at this time," the institute told CBC News via Facebook. "We are only a volunteer based non-profit with no regulatory authority."

The institute went on to say they had contacted Environment and Climate Change Canada and had alerted Magic Mountain staff.

Six seagulls were found lying limp and apparently unable to fly in a parking lot near Magic Mountain in Moncton. (Noah Donovan)

Donovan said the Magic Mountain staff did arrive in the parking lot where the birds were found.

He said they told his family members they have found birds in this condition before, though never so many at one time.

"Something strange going on," he said.

'Something bad happened'

Donovan said he's hoping the birds will be tested to find out what made them so ill.

"I don't think this is accidental, something bad happened," he said.

He said he would also like more easily accessible information online about which agency to call to deal with sick or injured wildlife, like migratory birds.

"It took me over an hour to find the right connections for someone to help them and even then I didn't get the answer I needed," he said.

"I'm pretty good with social media and stuff like that so I knew … to post it online and see if anyone knew what to do but I don't think anyone would have known what to do in those circumstances."