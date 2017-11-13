One person has been arrested after a suspicious house fire at a home on the Acadian Peninsula over the weekend, RCMP said Monday.

RCMP received a 911 call just before 1:30 a.m. about the fire at a two-storey home on Route 150 in Six Roads, north of Tracadie, said spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

"One person was able to leave the residence," she said. "She was taken to hospital as a result of serious injuries."

Rogers-Marsh did not say if the victim was a woman or a child.

She said an update on the fire would be provided Monday afternoon, when she would be able to confirm if anyone died in the fire.

Firefighters did not know if anyone else was in the house because they couldn't get into the burning building, said Jimmy Thibodeau, the acting chief of the Tracadie Fire Department

Three fire departments helped put out the fire, which broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m., (Photo: Aline Robichaud/Facebook)

About 25 firefighters were at the scene and had the fire out by 7 a.m., Thibodeau said.

Rivière-du-Portage and Saint-Isidore departments also fought the fire, and RCMP and paramedics were at the scene.