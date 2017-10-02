Syrian newcomer Siwar Jneid is one step closer to his dream of one day opening a hair salon in his new country.

When he first arrived to Canada in 2016, along with the wave of Syrian refugees, 24-year-old Jneid spoke little English. Too little to pass the required licensing exam to work in a hair salon.

He was one of the few to arrive here alone.

And while he styled people's hair to keep up his skills, it was all done on a volunteer basis.

Fast-forward a year and a half, and Jneid has not only obtained his hairdressing licence, but he's bought himself a car and opened a mobile hairstyling business in Moncton. He makes house calls.

"I'm so happy right now," Jneid said.

But getting there wasn't always easy. Like other newcomers, Jneid has had to take English classes at Moncton's multicultural association for several hours a week.

Dream come true: Syrian newcomer becomes licensed hairdresser0:25

About 500 Syrian newcomers have settled in Moncton since December 2015, and about a third of them, or almost one adult per household, have found work, according to the multicultural association of the greater Moncton area.

The others are still focusing on language training.

Despite having eight years of experience as a hairstylist in the Middle East, and having had some high-profile clients there, it still took him three tries to pass the exam to get his hairdressing licence.

Jesse Kerpan, Jneid's friend, helped him study.

"He had very little problem with the practical," Kerpan said. "But the written — the health and safety, all the regulations. English isn't his first language."

'It's amazing seeing the difference'

Fashion retailer Betty Rubin is one of Jneid's clients.

The 78-year-old who now lives in Shediac Cape admits she was a little reluctant to try a new hairdresser but feels lucky to have met Jneid.

"Siwar has that magical touch," she said.

"He's so thankful. He can't express enough gratitude."

Friend Jesse Kerpan says it's been amazing seeing Jneid's progress since he arrived in Moncton. (CBC)

"It's amazing seeing the difference," said Kerpan, who first met Jneid in April 2016, when he was paired up as his family connection volunteer.

"I met him a year and a half ago, and at that time, totally new to Moncton, did not know anybody, did not know English, and was just dropped here no family," Kerpan said.

At times, he said, he was concerned about whether Jneid would be able to stay here and make a living.

"Siwar is such an asset to the community, such a lively guy," he said. "We're really gunning for him to succeed here. And it's great to see that key step passed."