The Sisson Mine project in central New Brunswick has received federal environmental approval, the provincial government announced Friday.
With the approval, Sisson Mine Ltd. can move on to the next stage of the development, which includes raising money for the project, the province said in a news release.
Six Maliseet First Nations communities reached an environmental agreement on the proposed mine in February, although the project remains controversial among Indigenous people in the area.
The statement from the province said construction of the tungsten and molybdenum mine, in the Stanley area about 60 kilometres northwest of Fredericton, will create 500 jobs.
The mine will create another 300 jobs during the mine's 27-year lifespan, the release said, without elaborating.
'Huge' economic impact
The economic impact of the Sisson Mine project will be huge for New Brunswick," Premier Brian Gallant said in the release.
It's estimated the project will gross $280 million in royalties for the province and an additional $245 million in tax revenue.
The six First Nations communities will receive 9.8 per cent of the royalties.
Woodstock First Nation Chief Tim Paul said the community will work closely with Sisson Mine Ltd. and the provincial government to make sure the project is "environmentally responsible" and improves the economic lives of members.
"It is a historic event to see this kind of partnership," he said in the release. "It is one that all New Brunswickers can benefit from as it will hopefully lead to a more environmentally sustainable project."
