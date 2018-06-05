Simms Corner redesign on Saint John's to-do list, but east intersection may take priority

The reconfiguration of Simms Corner in west Saint John is still part of the city's long-term plan, but the redesign of another intersection on the city's east side might take priority, according to the city's traffic engineer.

Tim O'Reilly was referring to a Highway 1 overpass to link Foster Thurston Drive with Ashburn Lake Road. In February, Premier Brian Gallant announced the provincial government would spend $1.2 million on pre-construction work.

"So likely that will become a factor in terms of timing, in terms of investment from other levels of government," said O'Reilly.

In May, city council approved a plan to let the Ready Street "share the pain" of west-side transport truck traffic with adjacent Harding Street West in what was described as a short-term plan.

Under the bylaw amendment, truckers will have a choice between Ready Street and Harding Street West as they make their way from industries, like Irving Paper and Moosehead Breweries, to Highway 1.

The only true long-term fix, O'Reilly has said, would be to realign Simms Corner to allow trucks a straight shot down Fairville Boulevard to Highway 1, avoiding residential streets altogether.

Phase 3 of the city's new transportation plan, called MoveSJ, which is expected to start later this year, will look at a long-term comprehensive improvement plan for infrastructure, he said.

"That will use a prioritization method to identify which products should be done in what order and certainly Simms Corner will likely be on that list."

Simms Corner is the meeting point of four busy streets with no traffic signals.

Although many Saint Johners are accustomed to driving through it and "pay attention," it can be confusing to those who aren't, especially tourists.

Roundabout reconsidered

A redesign would likely involve a better aligning Bridge Road and Fairville Boulevard "so you have more of a direct line from one road to the next," making Fairville Boulevard wider to allow for two-way traffic, "tightening up" the intersection and having either traffic lights or a roundabout, said O'Reilly.

The city considered building a roundabout there about 10 years ago, but the study of roundabouts in North America was in its infancy at that time, he said.

"So we'd take a second look at it."

Two nearby rail crossings would also likely require gates being installed, he added.

The estimated construction cost a decade ago was about $7 million, which didn't include land acquisition. Today, O'Reilly said, it would cost "in excess of $10 million."

The proposed Highway 1 overpass would link Ashburn Lake Road (lower right) with Foster Thurston Drive (upper left). (Google Maps)

A Highway 1 overpass to link Foster Thurston Drive with Ashburn Lake Road would cost an estimated $31 million. The project was not announced, but, according to a news release, construction is "anticipated" to begin in 2021.

The overpass would make the fast-developing East Point shopping district easier to reach.

To smooth traffic flow to and from the overpass, the city would have to realign Retail Drive to link directly with Ashburn Lake Road, a separate and long-talked about project that would involve acquiring land from at least one business.

Mayor Don Darling has said discussions are underway.

Meanwhile, the city is holding an open house about Phase 2 of MoveSJ on Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on the second floor of Brunswick Square.

It will give citizens an opportunity to hear about four strategies the city is developing as part of Phase 2 — pedestrians, transit, parking and goods movement.