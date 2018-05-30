Siemens to open cybersecurity centre in Fredericton, create up to 60 jobs

Siemens will open a cybersecurity centre in Fredericton, creating up to 60 jobs with up to $3.6 million in assistance from the provincial government, Premier Brian Gallant announced Wednesday.

The multinational technology company plans to hire 30 people by 2020, followed by another 30 during phase two, he said.

The positions at the new centre, to be housed at Knowledge Park, are expected to be in engineering, cyber analysis and consulting.

"It is great to see Siemens joining a growing list of companies that are transforming New Brunswick into a cybersecurity research and innovation hub in Canada," Gallant said in a statement.

The Siemens Cybersecurity Centre aims to bring together the company's expertise in critical infrastructure protection with New Brunswick's "emerging cybersecurity ecosystem," creating potential for global exports of locally created internet protocol, methods and technology, the statement said.

"Cybersecurity is crucial to the success of the digital economy," said Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser. "Businesses and governments need to join together in order to keep pace with continuous advances and threats in the market."

Phase 1 could add $17.1M to GDP

Under the first phase of the project, which begins "immediately," Opportunities New Brunswick will provide:

A $1-million payroll rebate, which is performance-based and will only be disbursed once the company has created and maintained the jobs for a year and provided proof of salary levels and employment.

A $1-million non-repayable contribution to support capital expenditures to establish the centre's operations.

A $600,000 non-repayable contribution in support of eligible relocation expenses for employees moving to New Brunswick from another jurisdiction.

Phase two, which could begin in 2020, involves a $1-million payroll rebate.

The funding will also support training, education and research and development.

The creation of up to 30 jobs during phase one is expected to add $17.1 million to the province's GDP over seven years, according to the government.

Siemens already has a global Smart Grid Centre of Competence in Fredericton, which was established in 2012 to integrate smart grid technology into the province's electrical system.

It also has an office in Moncton.

Opportunities New Brunswick is a Crown corporation that tries to attract business to the province.