A request to clear a stretch of sidewalk near a school in Moncton north turned into a lengthy and at times heated discussion among councillors about snow removal in the city.

Coun. Bryan Butler asked to have an additional 293 metres of sidewalk cleared on Evergreen Drive, near the Evergreen Park School. He said he was worried about the safety of some students at the middle school who are forced to walk on the busy street.

"We're a growing north end," he said during a meeting in committee of the whole this week. "We have to make sure safety first.

With a new middle school expected to open on Maplehurst Drive in 2019, the safety of children has to be a priority, he said.

"It's no sense of putting a crosswalk in if no one can get to it, so that's why I brought it forward," Butler said.

Jeff Scott, a foreman with the city, goes over sidewalk snow-removal protocol for councillors this week. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

In a presentation by the Public Works Department, foreman Jeff Scott said the sidewalk snow-removal system is "at capacity."

If the Evergreen stretch is added, it might mean the city will have to clear more areas near other schools, Scott said, prompting a long discussion about snow removal and the level of service in the city.

Coun. Paul Pellerin proposed the city purchase more sidewalk snow-removal equipment.

A motion to buy two new sidewalk plows passed unanimously but needs approval at a regular council meeting before the city can buy the equipment.

After the meeting, Butler expressed surprise his request to clear one sidewalk had burgeoned into a much larger discussion, but he said the city is growing, and more equipment is needed.

The City of Moncton's sidewalk-clearing system is 'at capacity,' the works department says. (City of Moncton/Facebook)

"We keep cutting back and cutting back, cutting back, cutting back," Butler said.

"There is a breaking point I think that breaking point is now."

He said city services have to start catching up.

"When you turn on your tap, you expect water," Butler said. "When you put your garbage out, you expect it to be picked up. When you go to walk on your sidewalk, you expect it to be plowed and your streets plowed, you know.

"These are things that taxpayers deserve."

Don Morehouse, the director of public works, said the city will find a way to fit it in the additional sidewalk plowing.

"It depends on what kind of winter we have, but it could have an impact on the back end of the service, but the front end will see the 293 added in," he said.

Don Morehouse, the director of public works in Moncton, says the city will fit the additional 293 meters into its sidewalk clearing. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Mayor Dawn Arnold said the discussion was useful.

"Our city is growing and expanding and we need to make sure that we are providing the service that citizens want," she said. "I mean at the same time making sure that we're doing it in the most efficient and effective way, so it's a fine balancing act."

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold says providing the service citizens want in a cost-effective way is a 'fine balancing act.' (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The motion to purchase new equipment, and the cost to operate it, will go before city council next Monday, Feb. 5.