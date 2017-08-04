Noah and Sophie Cameron-Howe don't have to worry about not having anyone to practise with. The brother and sister are both headed to Winnipeg to compete in mixed doubles at the Canada Games.

"If I need to work on something I can just go over to her room and be like, 'Hey can we go to the courts?'" said Noah, who is 15.

They've been out to the courts at Wilmot Park, in their hometown of Fredericton, a lot this summer.

"We've been trying to get out every day at least once," said Sophie, 17.

"We've played a lot of practice matches and lots of team practising, just getting everything perfect," said her brother Noah.

Brother-sister bonding

Even though Sophie is two years older than her brother, it was Noah who started playing tennis first. And that's what inspired Sophie to play.

"We were traveling to tournaments to watch him play, and I figured I might as well," said Sophie Cameron-Howe.

Noah started when he was eight and would play with his dad during the summer.

"It's really nice because it's something we can do together as siblings," said Sophie.

Make each other better

She said their tennis matches don't get too heated. Instead, they help each other improve.

"For me it's great because he's the better player, so he can help me with my shots and my play," said Sophie.

And after a tough match, the siblings try to give each other helpful suggestions.

"We wouldn't be saying stuff like, 'Oh you didn't move well,'" said Noah. "It would be more like, encouraging tips."

Even though Sophie is the oldest, Noah was the first to play tennis. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

The tennis players leave for Winnipeg on the weekend and have their first matches Tuesday. Both agreed that Ontario and Quebec will be the toughest teams to play.

"I'm really excited, and hopefully we can win our matches and bring home a gold medal," Noah said.

His sister, with a chuckle at her brother's enthusiasm, tried to temper expectations.

"We'll see how that goes," said Sophie. "We're going to try."