An engineering student arrested after a three-hour standoff at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Fredericton has been charged with three offences.

Tommy Cousineau, 26, who allegedly barricaded himself in the ceiling of the store on Prospect Street, appeared in provincial court Friday.

The University of New Brunswick student is charged with break and enter, having instruments for the purpose of a break-in, and having his face covered with a mask.

The computer and electrical engineering student will be back in court on Feb 20.

Hampton lawyer David Lutz is representing Tommy Cousineau, who will return to court in February on charges related to a standoff and alleged break-in at a drugstore on Prospect Street in Fredericton. (CBC )

"I won't be commenting on this case until we are clear what the final charges will be," said Cousineau's lawyer, David Lutz.

Police responded to a call about an armed man in the ceiling area of the drugstore on Nov. 13.

The man refused to come down and attempts to remove him were not successful, police said.

As a result, the call developed into a "barricaded person call."

An emergency response team, patrol officers, the canine unit and crisis negotiators were called in to help.

The crisis negotiators were able to persuade the man to come down from the ceiling and he was arrested.