Fire crews in Oromocto, N.B., have solved a mystery involving Sherlock, not the detective, but a dog who escaped a non-fatal car crash near the Village of Gagetown and disappeared into the woods on Friday night.

Crews tracked the canine for more than five kilometres and three hours during a snowstorm along the TransCanada Highway and in the woods.

"We didn't know if we were going to call our men back. Call off the search," fire Chief Jody Price said.

"It was getting grim there for a few minutes."

Car accident led to chase

Price said an Ontario woman was driving through New Brunswick on her way to Prince Edward Island. Because of slippery conditions, she crashed into a highway road sign and damaged her car.

The windows in the vehicle were smashed, which prompted Sherlock to make a run for it.

While fire crews were able to follow the pet's tracks for a while, they eventually faded.

It was only after meeting up with members of the military and picking up Sherlock's tracks once more that Sherlock was found.

Dog 'probably would have died'

"Given a couple more hours, we probably wouldn't have seen the tracks," Price said.

"The dog probably would have died."

The fire chief said Sherlock's leash had become tangled up with a post.

Sherlock was found near the highway and Price said if a snowplow had passed by, the dog would have been buried alive.

Price said the owner was "ecstatic" when Sherlock was returned to her.

While the pet owner was simply driving through the province, Price said she dropped off treats and a card for the fire workers the next day as a way of saying thank you.