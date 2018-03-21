The first-degree murder trial of 22-year-old Marissa Shephard continues on Wednesday morning after a day-long adjournment was asked for by Shephard's defence lawyer and granted by Justice Zoël Dionne on Tuesday morning.

The body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie was found at 96 Sumac St. in Marissa Shephard's New Brunswick Housing unit on Dec. 17, 2015, by Moncton firefighters responding to an early morning call.

After 2½ days spent selecting a jury, the Crown prosecutors started calling witnesses on March 12. RCMP officers working in forensics described the gruesome blood-splattered walls at the scene, and autopsy photos were shown.

A neighbour described a terrifying night and hearing a vicious beating and pleas for help coming from the unit next door. Also in the witness box was a man who drove the accused and two others from the Sumac Street house at 4 a.m., even though he said he was annoyed to have been awakened so early.

18 year-old Baylee Wylie was murdered in December of 2015. (Submitted)

The Crown is expected to continue calling witnesses on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday's proceedings were cut short by Shephard's defence lawyer, Gilles Lemieux, who asked for a day-long adjournment to look into a "complex matter that requires immediate attention."

Dionne granted the break, telling the jury these things are normal.

Gilles Lemieux is representing Marissa Shephard. He asked for a day long adjournment on Tuesday morning. (Redmond Shannon/CBC)

"Some of these jury trials, half of the time is spent in the absence of the jury," Dionne said. "These things happen."

The trial is expected to last another 2½ months.