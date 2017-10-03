The City of Saint John is asking the province to provide more money so homeless shelters in the city can stay open around the clock during January and February.

City council voted Monday night to ask the Department of Social Development for an additional $47,025 for two shelters, the Outflow Ministry Shelter for Men and the Coverdale Centre for Women.

The motion that council adopted suggested that Fredericton and Moncton both have more substantial shelter service.

"The homeless shelter in Fredericton operates 23 hours per day, closed for an hour a day for cleaning," the motion said. "Moncton's shelter is open 18 hours per day."

Per day, the cost to keep the Saint John shelters open round the clock would be $317 for the women's shelter and $480 for the men's.

More staff needed

The province provides funding to homeless shelters on a contract basis, but the organizations also depend on fundraising events and charitable donations.

Outflow Ministry Shelter for Men was open all day on a handful of days last winter because of wind chill or heavy snow warnings. (Google Street View)

Tony Dickinson, the director of homelessness and housing services at the men's shelter in Saint John, said the city approached Outflow last winter and asked if the doors could stay open all day during brutally cold or stormy weather.

The shelter, which had about 77 unique visitors last winter and an average of 21 a night, is normally open 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

It was able to stay open during the day a few times last winter, Dickinson said, but without more money, that's not sustainable.

"That was basically just getting on the phone with all of our daytime staff and seeing who was available at any given moment," he said.

"It wasn't sustainable doing that long term."

This year, the city has decided to approach Social Development to beef up funding.

Dickinson said the building is heated during the day because of other programs, so the additional cost of keeping the shelters open would be related to staffing.

"We'd have people there all the time, rather than just for different programing," Dickinson said in an interview.

Help still needed

The men's shelter is looking for donations of winter clothing, such as tuques, coats, gloves and boots, as well as $5 Tim Hortons gift cards. (Tim Hortons)

Dickinson said the shelters are always looking for volunteers to work when staff are not available, but they also need donations of goods.

Cold-weather clothes, such as boots, tuques, gloves and coats are all in high demand.

"Anything that gets wet we'd hope for several donations of," Dickinson said.

He also suggested donating $5 gift cards from Tim Hortons to give shelter users a chance to get warm when the shelter is closed.

"At least they can go into Tim Hortons … as a paying customer and sit down, get warm, have a cup of coffee and get out of the elements,"Dickinson said.