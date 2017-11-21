Living in Shediac since 1950, Beverly Taylor knows her way around, but she says the latest detours are confusing and dangerous. (Serge Clavette/CBC)

A maze of overpasses and construction sites surrounding the town of Shediac is a confusing mess, drivers say.

The province says it put up detour signs to direct drivers around the work, part of a new roundabout for the massive twinning project along Route 11, but some drivers don't find the signs helpful or numerous enough.

In January, the provincial and federal governments announced they would spend more than $250 million on two upgrades to the highway.

Living in Shediac since 1950, Beverly Taylor knows her way around the area, but she said the latest detour is dangerously confusing.

Off Route 15, going west, the exit to all points north is closed. Anyone wishing to go in that direction has to continue on to Scoudouc, use the overpass to turn around, come back on the 15 going east, then take the new Route 11 north. (Serge Clavette/CBC)

"It's very poorly organized from my point of view."

Taylor said the province installed insufficient signage to direct people through a completely new intersection.

After making the drive from Halifax on Tuesday, Nancy Rines agreed. She got lost on her way through the area, finding herself in Shediac by accident.

"It was awful," she said with a laugh.

"I don't know how to get out of here, to tell you the truth," confessed Gerard McLaughlin of Moncton. He stopped for gas in Shediac and said getting to the town he had to take a different route than he was used to.

But he said he understands that when the construction work is done, it'll be worth the confusion.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the latest detour, put in place last Sunday, is one of the final steps toward finishing the roundabout, a major step in twinning Route 11 between Shediac and Miramichi.

Construction of that section of highway is winding down and, "will be complete within a few weeks and traffic will return to normal," department official Tanya Greer said.

"We understand that the first few days of a detour can be confusing as motorists navigate the signage; that being said, we will monitor the traffic pattern to determine if there are ways it can be improved."

During an hour of driving around the area, CBC News witnessed four vehicles make U-turns, two on Highway 15, the other two at the now closed exit to Shediac.

Two vehicles pull U-turns when they come to a blocked road. This used to be the way to Shediac, but motorists must now take a series of detours to get to Shediac, or any place north of the town.

The Transportation Department issued a list of instructions on its website describing how to navigate to, or around the town of Shediac.

But Beverly Taylor said the province should make a greater effort to let people know what changes are coming.

"You never know — it's a new surprise every day how you're going to get anywhere."