Drivers in Shediac might be faced with a challenge over the next few weeks.

Major roadwork is underway, part of a $3.5 million downtown revitalization project.

"On Main Street itself, it will be limited to one lane for traffic circulation," Shediac Mayor Jacques LeBlanc told Information Morning Moncton's Jonna Brewer.

"But there's a detour planned on both sides, on the south side of Main and on the north side of Main, so the people can get around and do their daily tour of where they need to go from east to west."

A lot of work has gone into the planning for the construction to make sure businesses and the public see as little disruption as possible, said LeBlanc.

Shediac Mayor Jacques LeBlanc says as much as possible has been done to make sure the downtown construction doesn't have dramatic effects on traffic. (Town of Shediac)

That's meant a lot of restrictions placed on the contractor, including splitting the project into two sections to avoid the peak tourism time.

This round of work wraps up around June 20, while the second phase will begin in late August and run to November.

Growing town

LeBlanc said it was time to get the work done.

"A town that's growing like Shediac needs to improve its infrastructure and its main arteries."

While the streets and curbs will be replaced from the ground up, a lot of the work is also being done to improve the look of the downtown, he said.

"We're going to put a lot more decorative lights and where the crosswalks are, there will be some lighting," he said. "So that's going to increase safety for the pedestrians but also it will be more welcoming for the people who go downtown and do their daily business."

It's even going to be greener, with more trees, flowers and plants added along the route. Phase one covers Sackville Street to Caissie Street.