Dozens of residents of Shediac, N.B., marched Thursday to support a Tunisian man who has sought refuge at a local church for more than two years.

The immigration case of Mohamed Amine Maazaoui, 31, reached Parliament Hill this past summer, but Maazaoui and supporters say they're tired of his case sitting in legal limbo.

"My dream is to be free, that's my first dream," Maazaoui said.

Mohamed Amine Maazaoui, 31, hopes to be granted permanent residency in Canada. (CBC News )

After fleeing Tunisia for converting from Islam to Christianity, Maazaoui was threatened with deportation from Canada. He then sought refuge at the Shediac Bay community church in May 2015.

As a Christian, Maazaoui fears he would face severe persecution if he were to return to Tunisia.

Thursday's march started at the Shediac Bay community church and finished with a protest at Beausejour MP and cabinet minister Dominique LeBlanc's local constituency office in downtown Shediac.

The group chanted "Free Amine" and "Justice for Amine," while handing out information flyers on the case.

Participants chanted "Free Amine" and "Justice for Amine" as they marched in solidarity with a Tunisian man who sought refuge at the Shediac Bay community church. (CBC News)

"We wait for the answer," Maazaoui said. "I have hope, for me, tomorrow that I am going to be free."

Maazaoui said he was told that Dominic Leblanc brought his file to Ottawa in June and spoke with Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen, about his case.

But there's been no word from the government since.

​Laura Gareau, LeBlanc's press secretary, said via email Thursday that LeBlanc is aware of Maazaoui's case but cannot comment specifically on it due to privacy laws.

"We are committed to ensuring that people being removed from Canada are not sent to a country where they would be in danger or at risk of persecution. Everyone is entitled to due process before the law," she wrote.

Marie Claire Muirhead was one of the organizers of Thurday's march.

Marie Claire Muirhead, one of the march organizers, said the team working on Maazaoui's case just wants a decision. (CBC News/Pierre Fournier)

"We had planned three other marches and were asked to cancel them and so we did and give the authorities more time," she said, adding the team working on the case had hoped to hear from the government over the summer.

"We did that but still no answer and this is September…We're asking to be respectfully answered."

The case

New Brunswick Refugee Clinic Executive Director. Akram Ben Salah, says it's time for a decision to be made on Maazaoui's case. (CBC News/Pierre Fournier)

Akram Ben Salah, executive director of the New Brunswick Refugee Clinic, said he thought a decision would have been made by now.

"The case of Amine is one of the most compelling cases that the clinic is still working on," he said.

The clinic submitted a permanent resident claim under a humanitarian compassion basis in March and a temporary resident claim with a work permit application in June, Salah said.

He said if the temporary status is granted while waiting on a decision for his permanent residency — which could take up to three years — Maazaoui will be able to leave the church and find work.

Maazaoui is currently confined to the church property and was unable to participate in Thursday's march.

He said his psychological state is starting to suffer mentally and physically from being confined to the church for so long.

"I feel very tired waiting for the answer, sometime 24 hours I can't sleep, waiting, waiting, waiting," he said.

"The days for me are very long in the two years I've stayed here at the church."

Hope for freedom

Church member Richard Harrison has gotten to know Maazaoui over the years and said he is "personality plus."

"When you meet him you're his friend and everybody in the church just loves him," Harrison said.

Church member Richard Harrison says he just wants to see Maazaoui free. (CBC News/Pierre Fournier)

"It's just not fair that he can't be free and that's our message. We want the government to look at the file, make a decision and free the guy," he said.

Maazaoui is trilingual, has a bachelor's degree in IT network computers and has helped the church redesign its website. He said he's looking forward to the day he can pursue his master's degree in engineering.

"My hope, as soon as possible, I am going to be free, back to the life... like any human living in Canada, participate in the life and engage in the community and back to study," he said.