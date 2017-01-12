A 24-year-old Dieppe woman is facing impaired driving charges after crashing her car into an RCMP cruiser in Shediac on Wednesday.

The RCMP had received a complaint about a possible impaired driver in Shediac shortly before 9 p.m.

As the responding officer was approaching Main Street on Ohio Road, a car that was attempting to merge off Main Street onto Ohio Road missed the ramp and continued in a straight line and collided with the police cruiser.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. Both vehicles were badly damaged.

RCMP say breath samples showed the woman to have a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit. She was arrested for impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on April 27 to face related charges.

The woman's vehicle was the same one that had been reported to police.