Future uncertain for popular Shediac market after operator pulls out

A popular summer market is facing an uncertain future in the Town of Shediac this year.

The company that operates the Shediac Park Market in Pascal Poirier Park has terminated its agreement with the town, which owns the park.

"I was absolutely gutted," said Susan Jardine, an artist in the area, who has been a vendor at the market for about seven years.

"I really enjoyed being part of the Shediac Park Market family, as we call ourselves."

The market, which typically draws about 3,000 people every Sunday, was supposed to open for the season this weekend.

But on Wednesday, the market announced on its Facebook page that Stepping Stone Productions Inc. was ending its agreement with the town.

The places where one can sell art are very limited in this area of the province. -Susan Jardine , artist

"The relationship with town administration is broken and communication with town council has become strained and an apparent inability to rectify simple problems is evident," the post said.

"We are not willing to operate a market that is potentially unsafe, or inefficient in its design."

This means Jardine won't have a place to show or sell her paintings — and many other vendors are in the same situation.

"I sold paintings for people from all across Canada, all across the world," said the 73-year-old, who works alone and relies on the market to sell her paintings.

"There's no commercial art gallery in Shediac… the places where one can sell art are very limited in this area of the province."

Trouble coming to an agreement

After attending an information meeting held by town council this month, the Shediac artist said she felt there was tension between the town and Stepping Stone Productions and was hoping they'd be able to solve their differences.

"I kind of knew there was something more than just the normal everyday stuff afoot," she said. "I had hoped they would've been able to solve those issues."

She said the two groups were having trouble reaching an agreement over the supply of hot water and electricity for food vendors.

"The hot water and the electricity were issues around increased regulation from the Department of Health and Safety regarding the food vendors," she said.

Susan Jardine has been selling her paintings at the market for the past seven years. (Facebook)

"It seemed as though the town was not prepared to increase their supply of hot water or electricity."

In a news release, the town said it already invested more than $100,000 of taxpayers' money to improve the electrical system at the park.

"The Town could permit improvements," the release said, "but because they would solely benefit the market and not any other users of Pascal Poirier Park, the Town feels the cost of these improvements should be covered by the Sunday Market operator."

A summer tradition

Another issue that surfaced was vendors relying on a brick roadway into the market, using it as access to the site to load and unload instead of the new entrance located on the other side of the park.

Jardine's site is found at the tip of the brick roadway and had been using it as access to the site.

But she said the town didn't want vendors using the more than $1.2 million investment that was constructed two years ago, as it could result in a safety issue or damage to the infrastructure.

The town eventually secured a third entrance from Comeau Street for vehicles taking part in the market.

"It's [new road] only good for the people who had really large vans and trucks at the very back of the park," she said.

The town also said the market is in its last year of a 10-year contract with the town and doesn't want to proceed too quickly with major financial investments until a new contract is signed.

Jardine said residents, vendors and tourists alike are devastated by the news.

"There are many people that believe the market is what makes Shediac in the summertime, especially since we've had this issue with Parlee Beach," she said.

"The economic spinoff has been extremely beneficial to the Town of Shediac."

Sceptical for the future

In a news release, the town also said it's not interested in operating the market on its own, but it's working toward an opening sometime in June under new management. CBC News asked to speak with the Town of Shediac, but the interview request was declined.

Jardine said she doesn't think they'll be able to find someone anytime soon.

"I'm quite sceptical," she said. "I doubt very much that somebody can come in there and set it up and run it smoothly without full understanding and knowledge [of the market]."

She said Stepping Stone Productions was aware of all the logistical issues involved with the Shediac market and that it was "smoothly run" over the past 12 years that it was there.

In the summer, the Shediac Park Market draws about 3,000 people every Sunday. (Facebook)

She said it wouldn't be possible for vendors to run the market themselves.

"I'm busy enough setting my own market up and I know the other vendors are as well," she said.

"It's a huge thing for a vendor to do each and every Sunday, I'm over 70 and I do this alone."

CBC News also reached out to Stepping Stones Production, but the company did not immediately respond.