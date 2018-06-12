Non-profit farming group works on mending Shediac Market after recent trouble

Shoppers and vendors rejoice, the new Shediac Market — formerly the Shediac Park Market — will open this year after all.

The popular summertime market, which wasn't expected to reopen after its former operator parted ways with the town, will be taken over by Really Local Harvest, a non-profit organization of about 30 farmers promoting sustainable agriculture.

On Monday, the group announced it would partner with the Town of Shediac this summer to manage the market, promising a lot more fresh produce, music and handmade arts and crafts.

The market, found in Shediac's Pascal Poirier Park, is expected to welcome its first visitors on Sunday, June 17, and run every Sunday until September. The group expects about 80 vendors to take part in the market's first weekend under new ownership.

"We have the expertise on staff, we have a great team and they've been working day and night for the last couple of days and they will be until Sunday," said Maxime Gauvin, executive director of Really Local Harvest.

The group has been looking to take on a new project for the past few months.

"When this opportunity came with Shediac we thought, '[we] think we can do it,'" Gauvin said.

Trouble reaching agreement

Just over two weeks ago, Stepping Stone Productions Inc., the company that had operated the market in the park announced it was terminating its agreement with the town, which owns the park.

The two groups could not reach an agreement over the supply of hot water and electricity for food vendors.

Gauvin said Really Local Harvest's relationship with the Town of Shediac is relatively new, but he knows Shediac has made significant investments in the park over the years.

In an earlier news release, the town said it invested more than $100,000 of taxpayer money to improve the electrical system at the park.

"It is limited, but I think we can work with what's there," Gauvin said. "It's already a lot better than lots of places where they hold outdoor markets."

Change is natural and that's why one of the most important qualities we could have is resilience. - Ginette Ahier , co-owner of Adorable Chocolat Inc.

Meanwhile, Gauvin said the non-profit group has found a temporary solution, a propane hot water heater, to supply hot water to vendors.

"After the summer ends, the city will look into how they can fix that for the future," he said.

Another issue that surfaced was vendors relying on a brick roadway into the market, using it as access to the site to load and unload instead of a new entrance on the other side of the park.

Gauvin said vendors affected by the change will use a Gator and trailer supplied by the town to load and unload their goods before and after the market.

Shediac Mayor Jacques LeBlanc is relieved to see the market will be open again this summer. (Paul Wildinette/Radio-Canada)

Shediac Mayor Jacques LeBlanc said he's happy to see the market come back to life.

"It's important for the municipality to be involved in the management, because the infrastructure belongs to the municipality and we still have a responsibility to ensure that we have security and that we respect the conditions," LeBlanc said in an interview with Radio Canada.

The market 'at heart'

Ginette Ahier, co-owner and CEO of Adorable Chocolat Inc. in Shediac, was shocked when she learned the market wasn't going to open, although she didn't expect the closure to last long.

The Shediac business has been part of the market for three seasons.

Adorable Chocolat in Shediac has been a vendor at the market for three years. (Adorable Chocolat)

Ahier said the town prides itself on economic development and tourism.

"We knew the Town of Shediac really had their market at heart," she said. "I knew they would figure something out."

Ahier wasn't worried about her own business, which is year-round, she did feel for seasonal vendors concerned about their revenue.

Frédéric Desclos, co-owner of Adorable Chocolat Inc., which will selling treats again this Sunday at the Shediac summer market. (Adorable Chocolat )

"For a lifestyle business, or someone that [says], 'Hey, during the summer I make 50 per cent of my sales,' that's a big issue," she said. "I understand that a lot of people were worried about it."

Not their 1st market

In partnership with the City of Dieppe, Really Local Harvest has already been managing the Dieppe Market, which has been operating year-round on Saturdays since 2005.

"I think all vendors are going to be in really good hands," said Ahier, who has also been selling treats at the Dieppe Market.

While some people might be upset over the change of hands, the local business owner said change isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Maxime Gauvin, executive director of Really Local Harvest, said the co-op will be taking over the Shediac Market, which was set to close for good a few weeks ago. (Maxime Gauvin)

"It's a breakup, it's hard," she said. "But change is natural and that's why one of the most important qualities we could have is resilience."

Unlike the Dieppe Market, the one in Shediac is outdoors and draws a lot of tourists.

"That's a completely different feel and logistically different challenges," Gauvin said.

A lot of the usual vendors will be returning to Shediac this summer and the group is still receiving requests from vendors to showcase their products.

Maxime Gauvin, executive director of Really Local Harvest explains how they will be running the new Shediac Market at the Park. The market opens this Sunday ( June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and will be open each Sunday until September. 8:46

"We're always open to new vendors and new variety," he said.

While he believes the Shediac Market will be centred on arts and crafts, agriculture is still a priority for the group.

"We do still believe being an agricultural organization, that the farmers and producers are an important part of a market," he said.

"I know in the past in Shediac, there wasn't very many, so we will be putting a little more emphasis on making sure that there is a representation of the farmers to sell their fresh products."