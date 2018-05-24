Skip to Main Content
Shediac Bay man dies from injuries in motorcycle crash

A 59-year-old man has died as a result of injuries suffered when his motorcycle and an SUV collided, RCMP say.

A 59-year-old man from Shediac Bay has died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle collision north of Moncton on May 14. 

RCMP responded to a call around 7 p.m. in Irishtown involving an SUV and a motorcycle. 

An eastbound SUV was turning into a residential driveway and crossed the path of a motorcycle travelling west.

The man driving the motorcycle was in hospital in critical condition until his death Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV was issued a ticket for failing to yield.

