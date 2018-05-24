New
Shediac Bay man dies from injuries in motorcycle crash
A 59-year-old man from Shediac Bay has died as a result of his injuries sustained in a collision on May 14.
59-year-old man was injured in collision May 14 north of Moncton
A 59-year-old man from Shediac Bay has died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle collision north of Moncton on May 14.
RCMP responded to a call around 7 p.m. in Irishtown involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
An eastbound SUV was turning into a residential driveway and crossed the path of a motorcycle travelling west.
The man driving the motorcycle was in hospital in critical condition until his death Wednesday.
The driver of the SUV was issued a ticket for failing to yield.