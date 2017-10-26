A investigation is underway into a fire at the Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac on Wednesday that forced the removal of all prisoners and tested firefighters who had to make their way through locked doors to bring the flames under control.

A provincial spokesperson didn't know how many prisoners were in the jail at the time, but they've all been transferred to other institutions.

Shediac fire Chief Julien Boudreau says the damage was so extensive, he expects it will be quite a while before the jail, which can hold up to 180 inmates, can reopen.

Between 30 and 40 firefighters responded to the call shortly before 3 p.m. and the fire was under control quickly, he said Thursday. No one was injured.

"It was under control at around supper time yesterday and we were done at 8:15 last night," he said.

The fire department responded to another call at the Shediac jail at about 4 a.m. Thursday but Boudreau said it turned out to be an overheated motor.

"Right now, it's under control and the investigation has begun."

Boudreau said fighting a fire in a jail was difficult, given all of the locked doors, and staff had to help the firefighters get through.

"it's a secure building and it created some challenges … we had a combination of people with us and we were breaking through windows and doors but it was challenging."

When asked when he thought the jail could reopen, Boudreau was unsure.

"The best I could tell you right now is it's going to be months."

On Wednesday, inmates were moved to other secure facilities, according to Elaine Bell, a spokesperson for the Justice and Public Safety Department.

Bell couldn't say where they were moved "for security reasons" and did not know how many prisoners were in the jail.

The Southeast Regional Correctional Centre opened in 2012.