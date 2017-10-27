Complaints from inmates and their families have poured into the provincial ombud's office since a fire at the Shediac jail forced the relocation of 162 men locked up there.

"We're getting lots of calls," ombud Charles Murray said Friday, two days after fire severely damaged the Southeast New Brunswick Regional Correctional Centre.

Authorities transferred all 162 prisoners to other institutions, causing disruption in the provincial prison system.

Ombud Charles Murray says he's been trying to find out what's happening to prisoners from the Shediac jail, which has been evacuated because of a fire Wednesday. (CBC)

The prisoners were moved to jails in Dalhousie, Miramichi, Saint John and Madawaska County, Murray said.

This raised concerns about housing men at the Miramichi detention centre, which is for youth, and in Saint John, which doesn't have enough room.

"It's been confirmed to me that the numbers in Saint John last night were greater than anyone thinks is the correct number for Saint John," he said.

"Last night there were adults staying at the Miramichi facility."

He said the situations in Saint John and Miramichi need to be corrected urgently.

"You're taking 160 inmates and you're pushing them into a system which does not have the capacity to take them without that institution online," he said.

Stress a worry

Murray couldn't provide any details about the calls coming into his office, but he said the complaints reflect the unexpected changes in routine, arrangements and inmate expectations.

They've also raised concerns about the stress level of inmates.

"I think anyone can understand that something like this is a large disruption to the system and to the life of the inmates," he said.

He said he expected things to settle down in a week, but prisoners are still being shifted around.

The province has not offered any public information about what is happening the Shediac jail or when the damage might be repaired and the institution reopened.