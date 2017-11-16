New Brunswick Justice and Public Safety minister Denis Landry says 58 inmates have been moved back to the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac, where a fire broke out last month.

Landry said the inmates are being housed in temporary accommodations on the Shediac jail property.

"They're in trailers … they're not using the jail right now because there's still too much damage, but they're in the secure fence of the facility," he said. One trailer is just for showers.

The correctional centre housed more than 160 prisoners at the time of the fire Oct. 25, and all were moved to jails in Dalhousie, Miramichi and Saint John. No one was injured in the fire.

Although smoking isn't allowed at the Shediac jail, the fire marshal said the fire was accidentally caused by cigarette butts in an employee-only area that inmates could not access.

As of last Thursday, all staff at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre have returned.

More than 160 inmates had to be relocated from the Shediac jail. (Rodrick Bourque)

Repairs to the jail are continuing, and the costs haven't been determined yet, Landry said.

No completion date has been set.

"This is something we're working on right now, but it's hard for me to give you a definite date," he said.

Last month, Fire Marshal Douglas Browne told CBC News the fire was traced to cigarette butts found near a second-floor terrace that were "improperly or accidentally disposed of."

Justice and Public Safety Minister Denis Landry says repairs are underway at the jail, but a completion date hasn't been set. (CBC News )

Landry said the investigation is continuing.

"The fire marshal has his own inquiry, and correctional staff are doing an independent inquiry."

Landry said prisoners will get back into the jail as soon as all safety and security systems are cleared for occupancy.

"I don't know exactly when they're going to be back in, but we hope the sooner the better."