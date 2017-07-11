A 17-year-old girl from Shediac was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Boudreau-Ouest on Monday night, say RCMP.

The teen was driving along Ohio Service Road around 7:15 p.m. when her car collided with a pickup truck travelling on Route 133, Cpl. Gabriel Deveau said in a statement.

The teen died at the scene. The pickup truck driver was uninjured.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, said Deveau.

Route 133 was closed for several hours and traffic diverted while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

The highway was reopened around midnight, according to a tweet posted by the RCMP.

The investigation continues.