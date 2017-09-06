As drivers avoid highway construction, Shediac Road is picking up more traffic, often speeding or tailgating those who respect the limit, nearby residents say.

People who live along the suburban-rural route that connects Moncton to Shediac say it has become dangerous.

'I have a really hard time getting into my driveway because the person that's behind me is right on my bumper, and they seem to get annoyed because I have to slow down.' - Lori Ryan

"People tend to fly up and down here like it's the Indy 500 most days," local farmer Ben Milmine said.

Construction on Routes 15 and 11 — a section of which will be closed from Sept. 7 until Nov. 25 — is funnelling a lot of traffic to Route 134.

"I've had one or two close calls this summer," Milmine said. "It's been quite the experience."

Milmine, who has lived on Route 134 for two years, said it has turned into a main traffic road for more drivers to get to and from Moncton and Shediac.

Risky turns into driveways

Lori Ryan, who has lived on Route 134 for 11 years, said the traffic and speed have increased immensely lately.

"The speed is unbelievable when I come home from work at night at 5 o'clock," she said. "I have a really hard time getting into my driveway because the person that's behind me is right on my bumper, and they seem to get annoyed because I have to slow down."

Ben Milmine, a local farmer, says fast drivers on Route 134 endanger children waiting for school buses. (CBC News/Pierre Fournier)

"I always signal early to give them lots of time to know that I'm turning, but still they'll pass me before I even get to turn."

Both Milmine and Ryan both judge that drivers are travelling at least 130 kilometres an hour on road zoned for 70 or 80 km an hour.

"Doing 120, 130 in a rural area doesn't make sense," Milmine said.

He said one of his neighbours shares Ryan's fears about turning into her own driveway.

"She actually had an incident where an 18-wheeler was speeding so far up to her rear end that she actually had to miss her driveway," he said. "She had to go three driveways up to turn around."

"The traffic is just non-stop getting out of my driveway in the morning going to work," Ryan said.

Lori Ryan, who has lived next to Route 134 for more than a decade, has noticed an 'unbelievable' increase in speed lately.

Milemine said a lot of farmers carry heavy loads.

"It's not easy for us to slam the breaks and do that sudden turn," he said. "We got to stop and start slowing down five, six mailboxes behind our property to make we stop and safely do the turn."

Worries for children

Milmine said he's even had a few close encounters with drivers when getting his mail — sometimes when he's been with his infant son.

Older children should be able to walk up and down the road safely "without playing dodge the vehicle," he said.

Milmine said he wants drivers to be more mindful of children waiting for the bus at the edge of their driveways.

He said he's also concerned about the wildlife and farm life around the area that might be crossing the road as well. Seven of his spouse's cats and one dog have been hit and killed by traffic, Milmine said.

"Each time no one stopped … to say, 'Hey is this your animal?' Even though they had collars," he said,

More RCMP needed

Ryan said more RCMP patrols on Route 134 would help slow down traffic.

"I do see them once and awhile," she said. "I don't see a lot of people pulled over."

Route 134 is one of the alternative roads suggested by the provincial government during work on twinning Route 11.

Milmine said often reckless driving "goes undetected."

"Unfortunately, RCMP can't be everywhere at once," he said. "Although they do tend to blitz from time to time, which is awesome to see when they do."

The RCMP could not be reached for comment.

Road closure

About two kilometres of Route 11 — from the exit ramp for Main Street in Shediac to the Route 134 interchange will officially close on Sept 7 for work on the twinning of the highway.

Tanya Greer, communications director for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, said the department will monitor traffic patterns and make adjustments as needed.

Two kilometres of Route 11 will be closed from Sept.7 to Nov. 25 will be closed to traffic. (Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

"We strongly encourage the public to use alternate routes such as Route 134, Route 126 or Route 115," she said.

But don't forget people who live on the road, said Ryan.

"Slow down and think of others."