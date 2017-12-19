A condominium developer in Shediac Bridge has agreed to stop construction on a controversial $8 million building until a legal battle is resolved.

Until next spring, the 33-condo building will not get any higher than 3.35 metres, although the design calls for more than nine metres.

Local residents claim the three-storey waterfront project at Indian Point would violate a decades-old covenant against any development higher than 3.35 metres. That matter is still before the courts.

A lawsuit was launched by Marc Girouard, who lives across the street on Indian Point Road. (Paul Landry/Radio-Canada)

On Tuesday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Stephen McNally denied the residents' application for a stop-work injunction.

The decision in Moncton came after the developer CG Group agreed in an affidavit to stop work at the contested height until the matter of the covenant was resolved in court at a later date.

"What we wanted, we got it — not the way we asked for it ... because of signed documents we got the same results as what we asked for," Marc Girouard, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the development, said outside court.

"We don't want them to go any further than it is now."

The lost clause

The project, Seagull Condo Resort, started making waves last year, after the developer registered an environmental impact assessment in September, which the province approved in May.

Girouard's grandfather used to own the land where the condos are being built. He sold the land in 1964 to the Seagull motel, and Girouard claims there was a covenant on the deed that no future development would be higher than 3.35 metres.

The new condo building borders Route 134, right before the bridge at the mouth of the Shediac River.

Area resident Luc LeBlanc, who was also in court, was satisfied with the outcome but said he's still frustrated with the developer.

Resident Luc LeBlanc said he was shocked to see construction begin last month despite the court case. (Paul Landry)

LeBlanc said residents opposed to the development had been waiting a month for a decision on the injunction.

"So at the very last minute, he sends an affidavit saying that, 'You know, I agree I won't construct any further,' so the judge said we have to take him at his word."

LeBlanc said it's been a battle for two years and called the developer arrogant for his tactics in Moncton court.

Residents Georges and Jeanne Surette were also disappointed.

The waterfront condo building would be three-stories and about nine metres high. (Natech Environmental Services)

"We'll have to wait, wait for justice," Jeanne said. "It's not finished."

Unresolved until next spring

Developer Philip Couture told CBC News that construction wouldn't go beyond the foundation of the building until the lawsuit was resolved.

A work permit was issued Nov. 22 by the Beaubassin East planning committee.

Georges and Jeanne Surette are local residents supporting Marc Girouard's lawsuit against developer CG Group. (Paul Landry/Radio-Canada)

Since the dispute began, about 60 residents of Indian Point have banded together and helped the Girouards come up with the money for the lawsuit.

Last May, residents won a first court battle, after a judge refused to throw out the lawsuit at the request of the developer, who argued it was frivolous.

Couture, the developer, has appealed that decision.

The 33 condo units have already been sold, at a price of $250,000 per unit, to mostly seasonal residents, according Couture.

The appeal over the height covenant will be back in court in April 2018.