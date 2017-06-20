The family of a Saint John native who seems to have disappeared in Europe is pleading for her safe return.

Out of nowhere, Shannon Sullivan, 39, who worked for a pharmaceutical company in Toronto, up and left her job and stopped paying her condo fees earlier this year, her brother in Saint John says.

Her last known location was Marseille, France, in early April.

"We don't know if Shannon is surviving," Terence Sullivan told Information Morning Saint John.

Tried to reach her

Family members have tried everything to reach her and are concerned for her mental health and well-being, he said.

"We need to know that she's well and we're here to provide whatever she needs," he said. "We want to see her, we want to be with her."

Sulllivan said his sister contacted the family in mid-February after she first disappeared, sending abrupt messages of concern about her finances.

He said his sister has savings, but the family hasn't received any information from the banks on whether she's had access to the money.

A traveller at heart

"We knew Shannon travelled a lot but there were certain signs at the beginning where we thought, 'This is strange,'" he said. "Whenever Shannon travelled before, she always, always left an itinerary with my older sister. She would send postcards when she travelled."

At the beginning of April, family members went to Toronto in search of clues to her whereabouts.

'We certainly believe that Shannon is going through some sort of mental crisis.' - Terence Sullivan

They spoke with friends and the Toronto Police Department, who determined Shannon rented a car at the Amsterdam airport in early March but later abandoned the vehicle.

Sullivan said that in an email his sister sent to her employer in February, she wrote that she felt someone had entered the vehicle and she didn't feel safe going back in. Her former employer was in contact with her until March 6.

"We certainly believe that Shannon is going through some sort of mental crisis," Sullivan said. "Be it heightened paranoia or delusions, we're not certain."

The family visited her condo in Toronto and got the impression she hadn't left even for a day, let alone a trip to Europe.

"Things were left … as if she was going to return home from work that day," he said. "There was perishable foods, there was laundry being done . … It wasn't as if it was someone planning to take a vacation, that's for sure."

​The family recently learned Shannon was in contact with French police at the beginning of April in Marseille, where she reported the loss of passport documentation. Sullivan said this appears to be her last known location.

Toronto police had put Shannon on a missing persons list, which meant she would have drawn Interpol's attention whenever she used her passport. The department later took her off the list because she didn't meet the criteria.

"For three months, Shannon would've had the opportunity to travel throughout the world," Terence said. "Although we believe that she's in Europe as of April 7 … she really could be anywhere at this point."

Facebook page gets attention

Sullivan described his sister as kind, humble, quiet and intelligent. She's travelled to more than 35 countries.

A Facebook page has been set up to find Shannon and missing posters on the social media site have received close to 4,000 shares around the world. The posters have also been put up in airports and bus stations in Europe.

The family is just hoping Shannon will get in touch with someone so she can return home safely.

"We need to get her help and we're not sure where she is," Sullivan said.