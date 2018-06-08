Shannex abandons plan for massive seniors complex in Moncton

Shannex says it is no longer pursuing building a massive seniors complex in Moncton.

The project, which was planned for Mapleton Street, would have included a 64-bed nursing home, a 64-bed special care facility, and a five-storey building with 83 apartments for retired people.

Construction was to begin this year and be completed by 2025.

But in an email to Radio-Canada on Friday, a spokesperson for Shannex said the company is not continuing with the project. The company did not say why.

According to Isabelle LeBlanc, director of communications for the City of Moncton, council has known for some time that Shannex was not pursuing the project since it had not applied for permits for construction.

Council approved the first stage of the rezoning for the project in late 20216.

LeBlanc said the city was told Shannex has decided to focus on completing other projects.

The Faubourg du Mascaret nursing home in Moncton. (Radio-Canada )

They include construction work at the Faubourg du Mascaret nursing home in Moncton and two new homes in Miramichi.

The city will be ready to work with Shannex if the company decides to resume the Mapleton Park-area project at a later date, LeBlanc said.