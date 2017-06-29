Nine men were arrested in Moncton on Wednesday for allegedly trying to buy services from sex trade workers.

Codiac Regional RCMP said the arrests were made on a day when the detachment was present in the area of Dufferin and St. George streets into the early evening "as part of its continuing effort to curb prostitution."

Those arrested range in age from 19 to 74 and are from seven different communities.

The nine men arrested were:

A 19-year-old from Moncton.

A 68-year-old from Moncton.

A 66-year-old from Shediac.

A 55-year-old from Dieppe.

A 72-year-old from Dieppe.

A 74-year-old from Hillsborough.

A 62-year-old from Midgic.

A 47-year-old from Sussex.

A 57-year-old from Riverview.

"The Codiac RCMP is actively working to stop 'johns' from attempting to buy services from sex trade workers in public places," Insp. Luc Breton said in a media release.

"The public can help us by calling police or Crime Stoppers if they see activity in their neighbourhoods that could be related to soliciting sexual services. It especially helps if they're able to provide descriptions of vehicles and licence plate numbers."

The nine men were released from custody and are to appear in Moncton provincial court on Aug. 25.