Parts of southern New Brunswick are under a severe thunderstorm watch for tonight, including Moncton, Sussex and St. Stephen.

A statement from Environment Canada says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is capable of producing heavy rain and flash floods.

The national weather service said there is a line of thunderstorms forming along the Fundy coast and tracking northeastward.

"The line of thunderstorms is producing high rainfall rates of up to 25 mm per hour," the statement said.

The thunderstorms are expected to continue until later this evening.

In the statement, Environment Canada warns that the heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Other parts of southern N.B. are under a severe thunderstorm watch, including Fredericton, Saint John and the Fundy National Park.