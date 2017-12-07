Almost two years after New Brunswick native Linnea Veinotte was fatally injured while out for a morning walk in Grenada, the driver who struck her, then ditched her body at a golf course, was scheduled for sentencing Thursday, only to have the hearing postponed.

Akim Frank will instead be sentenced Jan. 17, 2018, after pleading guilty last month to manslaughter at the No. 2 High Court in the Caribbean island's capital, St. George's.

In an email conveying the new date, Grenada's director of public prosecutions, Christopher Nelson, confirmed a local newspaper's account of what Frank told the police when he turned himself in, almost a week after Veinotte was reported missing by her husband, Matthew.

Still alive

According to the New Today, Frank told authorities that Veinotte, who was 36 and the mother of two young boys, was still alive after the Dec. 6, 2015, collision and he intended to get her to the hospital.

This photo shows a police car blocking Coral Crescent, the street where Linnea Veinotte disappeared two years ago. (Michael Hinman)

"The 26-year old suspect later told police investigators that he went into [Veinotte's neighbourhood] Lance Aux Epines to drop off someone and was driving the vehicle with speed since he was late in bringing it back to the owner," the newspaper reported.

"Frank reportedly said that after running into the woman and the dog, he stopped and decided to pick up Linnea, who fell to the ground in an attempt to carry her to the St. George's General hospital for medical treatment."

"He put the injured lady into the back of the vehicle and took the route leading into Grand Anse Valley to get into the city."

Became scared

"The accused said that while driving the vehicle he noticed that it started to wobble and when he stopped he realized that he had a flat tyre."

Akim Frank will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2018, for the death of Linnea Veinotte, originally from New Brunswick. (Royal Grenada Police Force)

"He took the vehicle into an area along the road to change the tyre and when he saw a man and an animal he decided to drive off.

"He also said that he stopped somewhere else along the route to change the tyre and when he looked back at the woman, he felt that she was dead and became real scared.

"The accused said he decided to drive the vehicle to Golf Course to dump off the body."

Non-capital murder charge

That's where Frank led authorities to Veinotte's partially decomposed remains on Dec. 11, 2015.

According to medical examiners, the remains were too far gone to determine how long she may have survived her initial injuries.

They did confirm the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest and limbs due to a vehicular accident.

Frank was first charged with non-capital murder.

In Grenada, capital murder includes the unlawful killing of a police officer or the killing of any person during the commission of another offence such as a robbery.

While it carries a maximum penalty of death by hanging, according to the Cornell Law School database, Grenada hasn't had an execution since 1978.

All other murders in that country are considered non-capital with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Manslaughter is considered a lesser charge but still carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

'Changed forever'

Veinotte was a faculty member at St. George's University.

She first started working there after completing postdoctoral fellowships in Dalhousie University's Department of Microbiology and Immunology. She accepted an assistant professor position at St. George's in 2015.

Matt and Linnea Veinotte and their two sons. The family lived in Glen Haven, N.S., and more recently in St. George's, Grenada. (Facebook)

Born in New Denmark, N.B., she was the daughter of Rev. Douglas and Karen Moore of Fredericton.

Her husband, Matthew Veinotte, marked the second anniversary of her disappearance with an update on a Facebook page created in her memory.

"Two years ago today, our lives changed forever," he wrote in a post on Dec. 6.

"I lost … my wife, the mother of my children, my best friend and the most amazing person that I had ever met! Forever and for always babydoll!!!"