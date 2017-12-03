Jangling Christmas carols. Impatient shoppers. Fluorescent lights. Crackling announcements over the loudspeaker.

The mall in December can be stressful for many people — and even more so for little ones who have sensory processing disorders like autism. For families of such kids, attempting to snap a photo on Santa's knee can be a one-way ticket to a meltdown.

Now, Sensitive Santa events are gaining popularity in urban centres from Sudbury, Ont., to St. John's, N.L. Such events look a lot like a regular visit to Santa, only with adjustments designed specifically to make it easier on kids with sensitivities and their families.

First time this year

"It's new for McAllister Place. I haven't heard of it anywhere else in Saint John," said Tanya McCluskey-Kelly, marketing manager for Primaris Management Inc. The company owns both McAllister Place and the Regent Mall in Fredericton.

"Santa speaks lower, his ho-ho-hos will be less, and if children don't want to sit on Santa's knee, that's fine. Santa can get down on the floor with them," she said.

The appointment-only event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, before the mall opens. Lights and music are kept down low, Santa leaves his jingling bells at home, and flash photography is kept to a minimum.

Flexible approach

"The children get the same Santa as their friends, and Santa has received training on how to deal with children with sensitivities," said McCluskey-Kelly.

Angele Collette is the executive director of the Autism Resource Centre in Moncton, which has assisted Champlain Place with organizing a Sensitive Santa event for the past four years.

"A lot of the kids that are on the autism spectrum have sensory difficulties," she said. "The sound, lights, music from surrounding stores and long lineups are very chaotic. For some families, it's just not possible."

McAllister Place in Saint John is following in the footsteps of shopping centres across the country by organizing opportunities for kids to have a low-key visit with Santa before the mall opens. (Discover Saint John) (McAllister Place Facebook)

As many as 40 families sign up for the event each year, she said. This year's Sensitive Santa at Champlain Place will take place Sunday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"Sometimes we get families who cry with happiness because they're so excited," she said. "For some families, this is the only way they can get a picture with Santa."



The photos aren't always the conventional sitting-on-the-knee shot.

"You have kids that are really, really scared of Santa," she said. "We've had pictures where he peeks out from behind the chair and the kid doesn't even know that Santa is there. We take all kinds of different pictures."

A flexible approach is key, said Collette.

"I've heard nothing but positive things from the families."

Overwhelming response

The decision by McAllister Place to introduce the event in Saint John came after the mall received a few calls from parents of children with autism, according to McCluskey-Kelly.

"We thought, of course we could provide children with these visits with Santa," she said. "That's a great gift for families of children with sensory issues."

The response so far has been "overwhelming," she said.

"Dozens of families have responded," she said. "We may have to do two sessions. We wouldn't want to turn any child away."

Parents can book appointments via email or by sending a message to the McAllister Place page on Facebook. There are no age restrictions.

"Santa is for children of all ages and of all abilities," she said.