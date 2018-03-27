'It wears emotionally': Rural social group fighting isolation in seniors

Decked out in green, Dedine Lavigne was all smiles as she and a group of fellow seniors sang and danced during a belated St. Patrick's Day celebration.

The gathering was a reprieve for the lifelong resident of Lorne, a tiny rural community in northern New Brunswick. With little income and no transportation, Lavigne has felt the burden of isolation while living alone in her apartment and battling mental illness.

"If you're isolated in a room 24-7, it's not good for your health," she said. "It's not good for mental health."

Lavigne said her mind begins to wander to dark places.

"It's not really real, but when you're thinking about things, it puts you down," she said.

Dedine Lavigne is a long-time member and volunteer of the Circle of Friends. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

That's why she's been a member of the Circle of Friends group since 2010. The circle is an eastern Restigouche County activity and support group for people living with mental illness.

A collection of locals, mostly isolated seniors, gather regularly for social events and to travel to essential stops, like grocery stores or banks, not available in the community. For instance, the closest bank is about a 30-minute drive in either direction.

"I'm a person that thinks a lot, and when I come here it stops my mind from thinking about things," said Lavigne, who also volunteers with the group.

"It's a place to calm your nerves and things like that. To be social with people so you're not looking at the four walls."

Risks of isolation

A 2016 federal report on the impact of social isolation on seniors paints an unsettling picture. Isolation poses risks to not only individuals but the community at large.

The report suggests isolation affects the psychological and cognitive health of seniors and is associated with increased levels of depression and suicide.

To get a ride, if you don't have a way to get around, is expensive. - Niki Somerton, Circle of Friends executive director

It also suggests mental health issues can impact a person's self-esteem and confidence, "which decreases their connection with the community and inhibits them from accessing health care services, thus perpetuating isolation."

Risk factors identified, among others, include living alone, a low-income household and lack of access to transportation.

'It wears emotionally'

"To get a ride, if you don't have a way to get around, is expensive," said Niki Somerton, the executive director of Circle of Friends.

Somerton leads one of 28 similar activity groups across the province. She said in addition to social gatherings, the circle strives to reduce barriers to transportation by either driving seniors places or having people like health clinic workers or mental health professionals come to them.

Niki Somerton leads a Lorne-based social and support group for people living with mental illness. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

The circle often goes on outings to bowl, play bingo, see local hockey and even a "me day out" trip to a mall for some personal shopping.

"It's more like making you feel a part of something because isolation can you make you feel very, very lonely," Somerton said.

The Lorne-based circle has 32 current members.

Last week, a group of about 10 seniors gathered in the Lorne rectory to sing familiar Irish tunes, enjoy a lunch spread and listen to a local musician. The smiling faces and laughter were a heartwarming for sight for Somerton — a positive sign her work is making a difference.

She said the circle has helped keep members out of the hospital or reduced the likelihood of a return stay.

"Isolation is detrimental. It really doesn't matter being rural or in a big city, though the access to the things in the big city is different," she said.

"It wears emotionally. If coming over here gives them an emotional purview and uplift, then we've done our job."