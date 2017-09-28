A seniors advocate says the suggestion that an aging population will make New Brunswick roads less safe is a clear case of ageism.

Earlier this week, the operator of a driving school in the province said the number of dangerous drivers on the road will increase as baby boomers age.

Cecile Cassista, executive director of the province's Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights, disagrees and calls the comments "upsetting."

"I think we're attacking our aging population," she said.

Cassista argues statistics show young drivers, aged 18 to 25, have more accidents than any other group.

About 20 per cent of the New Brunswick population is 65 or older.

The province does not require mandatory retesting for anyone after a licence is issued.

Joe Sears, who runs Atlantic Driving Academy, which offers a program specifically designed as a refresher for seniors, suggested there should be retesting for all ages every five years.

Cassista contends mandatory retesting for seniors would be stressful and unnecessary.

She says most seniors are responsible enough to ensure they're capable of getting behind the wheel by getting their eyesight and any medical conditions tested.

"I think we have to give them that credit."

Family doctors, family members and the community also have a role to play by discussing any concerns or offering to provide alternative transportation, Cassista said.

Bus service in many communities across the province "is not the best" and taxis "can be very costly" for seniors who are on fixed budgets, she said.

"So there's many ways that we can outreach to people without having to just say, 'You're not driving again.' Because you know what? That's just like cutting off their arms, basically. I mean, it's devastating."