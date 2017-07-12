Residents of Saint John's west side are trying to bring a little attention to the often-neglected Seaside Park.

"People who use the space quite a bit, we know what we have there," said Chuck Teed, one of the main organizers behind the revitalization process. "But if you just kind of look at it from the road, you just see some shrubs that haven't been kept up."

Teed is running weekly movie showings in the park to draw in families and Cara Cole, another west side resident, is organizing a handful of cleanup and beautification projects throughout the summer.

Late last year, Seaside Park was thrust into the limelight after Saint John Coun. Blake Armstrong rode through the park with an excavator, tearing up shrubs and trees as he went.

The councillor later apologized for the destruction and offered to pay to have the park repaired. In May, city crews did work towards that goal at a cost of approximately $4,100 – which Armstrong agreed to pay in full.

Chuck Teed, taking part in the cleanup, will be hosting movies Tuesday evenings in the park to help draw out families. (Joe Tunney/CBC)

Teed said that was the turning point. He remembers seeing cruise ship tourists at the park before that and thinking its full potential wasn't being used.

But he never made the decision to do anything about it.

"When the park started getting a lot of media coverage," Teed said, " I noticed a lot of people talking about the space and how much they liked it."

"I thought, 'Isn't this a good catalyst to get something going?'"

Community group created

From there he contacted his neighbours and formally created a group called "Friends of Seaside Park."

That's when Cole became involved and started planning what else can be done to improve the park.

Cole said she'd like to put in some benches, indigenous shrubs and an archway sign.

"Nothing major initially," Cole said by phone Tuesday. "But certainly just some actions to say, 'this is an area we love and a place that has value to us.'"

Cara Cole organized a community cleanup for the park Tuesday evening. (Joe Tunney/CBC)

Tuesday night, Cole organized a community cleanup of the park.

"A park like this is intrinsic to the daily life of a community," she said. "I think one of the things that have happened with Saint John is basic things that are good can be neglected."

Teed and Cole received approximately $7,000 from city funds to back their respective projects, Teed said.

While a lot of drama surrounded the park, and a lot of destruction was done last year, Teed said he sees the silver lining.

"I wouldn't have known the history of the space without my neighbours and I don't think they would have known I had any sort of vision for the project if this story hadn't come to light," he said.

"There were a lot of individual voices mulling the space over silently. None of them had really connected."