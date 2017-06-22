Sears Canada will close two of its four New Brunswick department stores, the retailer announced Thursday.

Stores in Saint John and Bathurst will be shut down, although the timing has not been decided, Sears said.

The other New Brunswick stores, in Fredericton and Moncton, are not among the 20 full-time Sears locations across the country that will be shut down as Sears Canada reduces its workforce by about 2,900.

Nor does the announcement affect plans for two new New Brunswick call centres, according to a Sears spokesperson.