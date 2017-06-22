Sears Canada will close two of its four New Brunswick department stores, the retailer announced Thursday.
Stores in Saint John and Bathurst will be shut down, although the timing has not been decided, Sears said.
The other New Brunswick stores, in Fredericton and Moncton, are not among the 20 full-time Sears locations across the country that will be shut down as Sears Canada reduces its workforce by about 2,900.
Nor does the announcement affect plans for two new New Brunswick call centres, according to a Sears spokesperson.
- Sears Canada to close 59 stores, lay off 2,900 people in restructuring
- Sears Canada plans restructuring, files for creditor protection
An additional 15 Sears Home Stores, all 10 outlet stores and 14 Sears Hometown stores will close, but none of these are in New Brunswick.
Across the province, 418 people work in the four Sears retail stores and 22 merchandise pickup locations.
Another 540 jobs have been promised with the creation of call centres in Edmundston and Saint John, both of which are to receive millions of dollars in financial support from the province.
Sears spokesperson Joel Shaffer said in an email to CBC News that "nothing is happening to those call centres" and "hiring targets remain intact."
A news release from the company said "all other Sears Canada stores and the Sears e-commerce website" will also continue.
The announcement came as Sears Canada went to the Ontario Superior Court for protection from creditors while it restructures.
At McAllister Place in Saint John, mall manager David Greene was asked if he knew when the Sears store at the mall would close.
He said in an email that he was aware of the filing for creditor protection, but that Sears has not been in touch with the mall about its local plans.
Sears Canada announced in March that its future was in doubt after the company lost more than $2 billion last year and saw its shares hit an all-time low in February.
Earlier this month, the company acknowledged concerns about its ability to continue operating and said it might have to restructure or be sold.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.