Without much noise or fanfare, the Sears Canada call centre in Saint John had its last day this week, shutting its doors and putting an end to a promised 350 new jobs.

CBC News visited the centre Thursday only to find an empty office and a sign from a recent job fair for employees whose Sears careers proved to be short-lived.

An individual who would not identify herself at the site confirmed the closure but referred all other inquiries to upper management.

A Sears executive says the Saint John centre had hired 245 employees before closing. The company promised a workforce of 350 when the call centre was announced earlier this year.

"Employees will be paid till their last day worked plus any accrued vacation not taken," said Vince Power, corporate communications for the company.

"We were very pleased with the 245 associates that we hired at Saint John and we thank them for the excellent service they provided to Canadians in the brief time we operated there."

The closure wasn't unexpected, with an Ontario Superior Court judge approving a request by Sears Canada in mid-October to liquidate its remaining retail stores.

The Edmundston call centre, which promised to bring 180 jobs to the province, had its last day Wednesday.