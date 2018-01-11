A food recall that was issued on Jan. 3 by The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added new products to its list because they could cause Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that grows on food.

Imperial Caviar & Seafood is recalling Imperial Caviar & Seafood brand Whitefish Roe and VIP Caviar Club brand Salmon Roe from the marketplace.

The products are distributed in New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and possibly on a national scale.

"Consumers should not consume the recalled products," the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a statement that was released on Wednesday.

"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."

Symptoms can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

If a person becomes sick from consuming the recalled product, they are encouraged to call their doctor.