N.B. high schoolers use style to help save right whales

While the loss of endangered North Atlantic right whales seems a leviathan-sized problem for Canada, two high schoolers from Sunny Corner N.B. are trying to tackle it with small solutions.

Grade 12 students Ashley White and Paige Matchett have started a clothing brand, Sea the Right, and although their T-shirts only go for $20 they say the sales will help save the whales.

"Approximately $10 of every shirt and sweater goes towards the whales after we take out the cost price," Matchett told CBC.

Eighteen North Atlantic right whales have been found dead, mainly in Canadian waters, since early last year. Some of the whales were caught in fishing rope and others suffered blunt force trauma, suggesting collisions with ships.

The federal government's response has included new rules for snow crab and lobster fishermen in the Gulf of St. Lawrence including a ban on fishing in one area and restrictions on the ship speeds.

Applied tech assignment

White and Matchett said their project began as an applied tech assignment at North and South Esk Regional High School. The teens were asked to create something that could change the world.

"I hope it really does make a change," White said, adding that fewer than 450 North Atlantic right whales remain. The 18 deaths in the gulf and off the east coast of the U.S. represented a four per cent drop in the population.

After taking in the distressing news about the mammals and realizing their survival was both a local and national issue, the two students decided to take on right whales in the applied tech project.

They said they learned a lot about the subject from Isabelle Elliott of the federal Fisheries Department, who corresponded directly with the young women.

Grade 12 students Ashley White, right, and Paige Matchett have started a clothing brand, Sea the Right, to raise money for a research organization dedicated to whales. (seatheright.weebly.com)

They said they are hoping to partner with the Canadian Whale Institute. If not, they will send a cheque to the scientific and educational organization.

$1,000 goal

Their company has so far raised about $800 through the sale of 110 clothing items to help raise awareness about the plight of right whales.

"We have a $1,000 goal," Paige said.

The students have had helpers inside and outside their community.

"We didn't really think starting from such a small community and such a small high school we'd get such support," White said.

"It would be really great to hit that goal by the time we graduate," Matchett added.