Fans of the Saint John Sea Dogs can't complain about the way the playoffs have been going.

So far, the Sea Dogs haven't lost a game after two rounds of the Quebec Major Junior League playoffs, sweeping both Rimouski and Val D'or 4-0.

There's been a lengthy delay waiting for the other rounds to finish, as the Sea Dogs wrapped up their second round on April 12.

They will finally return to action Friday and Saturday nights at home, facing Chicoutimi in games one and two of their third-round series.

Left winger Bokondji Imama had a breakthrough year for the Sea Dogs, exploding for 41 goals during the regular season. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Unsurprisingly, the team is brimming with confidence heading into the games.

"Right from the start we were ready," said left winger Bokondji Imama, who lead the team with 41 goals during the regular season.

"We're really excited to play, we're motivated. There were big expectations for us this season, and we did pretty good."

Banner season so far

The Sea Dogs finished first overall in the league with 102 points. Even with the back-to-back sweeps, defenceman Bailey Webster said they faced some stiff opposition.

Defenceman Bailey Webster says there were some tough moments in the first two series, despite the sweeps. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"I think it was good to face a little adversity, being down a goal or two in some of those games," he said.

"This third round and the next round, they're not going to be easy rounds like those."

Spencer Smallman leads the team with eight playoff goals so far, and said they won't be taking Chicoutimi for granted.

"They're a good, skilled, fast team, they're good on open ice, they have some depth, and we're just going to challenge them physically and mentally," he said.

Both Friday and Saturday games start at 7 p.m. at Harbour Station.