The Saint John Sea Dogs will welcome home Thomas Chabot, the MVP at the world junior hockey championship last week, and welcome the arrival of Julien Gauthier, the team's latest addition and leading goal scorer for Team Canada.

Chabot is the first defenceman to earn the top honour at the world juniors.

Trevor Georgie, the Sea Dogs president and general manager, said he's "incredibly, incredibly proud" of him.

Georgie believes Chabot, who played for nearly 45 minutes during the Jan. 5 game against the U.S., "which is unheard of," is also proud of the honour but disappointed the team had to settle for silver.

"Certainly, he was hoping for a gold medal," George said. "They all were. But there's a lot to be proud of."

Saint John Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie says three of the team's recent acquisitions have valuable Memorial Cup experience. (Roger Cosman/CBC News)

He made the comments Monday, just days after the team announced securing Gauthier, 19, from the Val-d'Or Foreurs at the end of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's holiday trade window.

Gauthier, "a big winger" from Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que., tallied seven points during the world juniors, including five goals in seven games.​

He and other recent acquisitions leave the Sea Dogs "well-positioned" for the upcoming Memorial Cup, but not at the expense of the team's future success, said Georgie.

"We had a plan in terms of how we wanted to improve our team … with key additions but also with players who've had experience in Memorial Cup tournaments," he said.

'Yes, this year we hope to have great results, but I think we'll be competitive and be able to compete at a high level for the next couple years.' - Trevor Georgie , Sea Dogs president

Gauthier played in the Memorial Cup in 2014. Callum Booth and Simon Brouque have also been in a Memorial Cup.

"So we set forth on this mission well over a month-and-a-half ago, and it's working tirelessly and being relentless and setting your price and making sure that you get the player without overpaying," said Georgie.

"But we didn't sacrifice the future either. We held onto key pieces even though teams were asking for those pieces, obviously because of the quality of young men [who] have great futures.

"So yes, this year we hope to have great results, but I think we'll be competitive and be able to compete at a high level for the next couple years."