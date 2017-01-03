The New Brunswicker who will become the president of Hockey Canada this summer says, despite the sport's popularity, more can be done to attract new players, coaches and referees to the game.

Scott Smith, originally from Bathurst, said as incoming president he hopes to be able to "deepen the quality of the hockey experience" for all participants.

"I want to play a role in trying to make sure we maintain our dominant position on the ice and I also want to do everything I can to attract more participants to play hockey on an annual basis," Smith said in an interview with CBC.

Smith has been with Hockey Canada since 1995 and was named chief operating officer in 2007.

Before joining the national organization, he was executive director of the New Brunswick Amateur Hockey Association from 1991 to 1995.

"I've been fortunate to work with Hockey Canada for a number of years and over the years taken on additional responsibilities," he said of his new role.

Not just shooting for gold

While the most high profile activity it does is to try and win as many gold medals as possible during international competition, such as at the World Junior Hockey tournament happening now in Toronto and Montreal, Smith said the most important goal of the organization is to get more people to lace up their skates and hit the ice.

"We've introduced, in the last two to three years, some new programs that are, kind of, alternative to the hockey season," Smith said.

One program, in conjunction with Canadian Tire is the First Shift Program.

Smith says for a few hundred dollars, kids get all the gear they need to play and are registered for a six week program.

"It's fairly easy entry, fairly low cost, including all of the equipment, and it gives young people a taste for the game and hopefully it will cause them to register for the full hockey season," said Smith.

He said the regular hockey season can run from September until April, but having shorter programs for those who can't commit to a full season and which are more affordable to other players, is one way to grow the game.

Education and etiquette

Hockey Canada also offers education programs.

Smith said one course, Respect in Sport, is mandatory for parents in some provinces before their child can play their first game.

And while he suggested that course is to cut down on altercations between players, parents and or other spectators, Smith noted in his experience, those circumstances are rare.

"I would tell you that my son is a second year pee wee, so this is probably his eight or ninth hockey season and I have yet to experience something of that magnitude and something that's significantly negative," he said.

"There's no question, there are issues. We have 675,000 registered players so that's a lot of people and a lot of parents. And when you're dealing with a group of that size, there's no question sometimes you end up with an isolated few that act in a manor that's inappropriate."

While proud of the organization he will soon lead, Smith said there is still a tremendous amount of work to do to advance and improve the sport.

"Our coaching program, I think, is the best in the world but we need to deliver it to more coaches," he said. "I'd say the same thing about our officiating program."

Smith becomes president of Hockey Canada on July 1 and takes over from Tom Renney who will stay on with the group as CEO.

Meanwhile Canada plays Sweden on Wednesday evening at this year's World Junior Championship.