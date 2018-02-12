Former Saint John minor hockey coach Scott Geikie will go on trial on charges of sexual assault against a minor and child luring.

That was the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry held Monday before provincial court Judge Kelly Ann Winchester.

Testimony given at the one-day hearing cannot be published, and the identity of the single complainant is also protected by the court.

A trial date before the Court of Queen's Bench will likely be scheduled at the next motions day on March 5.

Well-known coach

Geikie, 43, was a known name in New Brunswick minor sport communities.

He was head coach of the Bantam AAA Seadogs last year, and he used to coach junior baseball. He was also employed at the Lord Beaverbrook Rink in Saint John.

Geikie, a former Saint John minor hockey coach, well-known in local sports circles. (CBC NEWS)

He is no longer active in any of of those organizations.

Geikie is charged with one count of sexual assault in a complaint that dates between between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2010.

He is also charged with using a computer with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of committing an offence. That complaint dates back to August 2011.

No social media access

Monday's hearing was described as a limited-scope preliminary inquiry.

Winchester noted that defence lawyer Rod Macdonald had consented to committing the matter to trial. She also said she found the evidence was sufficient to warrant a trial.

Until then, Geikie must abide by court-imposed restrictions:

he must inform the Saint John police if he moves from his current residence on George Street;

he must not communicate with the complainant;

he must not communicate directly or indirectly with anyone under the age of 18;

and he must not access social media for any reason.

At a previous hearing, Geikie elected trial by judge alone.